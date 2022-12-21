Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Rotten Tomatoes Score Beats Avatar 2 and Wakanda Forever

Antonio Banderas returns to the Shrek universe in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and it seems critics cannot get enough of the swashbuckling feline. With the Rotten Tomatoes score for the movie now available, it’s clear that those who have been to watch the new movie are loving it even more than huge blockbusters including Avatar: The Way of Water, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Puss in Boots: The Way of Water currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 97% based on 64 reviews, blowing its competition out of the water when it comes to critical acclaim. At the time of writing, Avatar 2 sits on an average of 78% on the reviews aggregate website, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming in at 84%. Audiences are also loving the movie, giving it an average score of 98%.

Inverse described The Last Wish as “a surprisingly introspective family adventure, one that gives as much airtime to questions of mortality, ego, and legacy as it does “edgy” riffs on fairytales.” Associated Press added that the film “avoids too much of the frenetic anarchy of a lot of kids movies that mistake chaos for excitement.” It’s not all love, however, as Looper questioned “why the franchise needed to be resurrected to tell this story in the first place.”

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is in theaters across the U.S. now, and will be released in the U.K. on February 3, 2023.

