Avatar 2: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed as Reviews Land

The first Avatar 2 Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed, as The Way of Water reviews embargo has now been lifted. It’s good news for James Cameron and 20th Century Studios, who were banking on this pricey $250 million blockbuster being a success. Officially launching on December 16, these positive reviews from critics will likely push the long-awaited sequel towards becoming “Certified Fresh.”

The Avatar 2 Rotten Tomatoes score

Image: 20th Century Studios

The reviews embargo for Avatar: The Way of Water is now up and the initial Rotten Tomatoes score stands at 83%. If this remains at this level or higher as more critics’ reviews roll in, it will mean that Avatar 2 will enjoy a better rating on Rotten Tomatoes than its 2009 predecessor, which sits at 82%. Not an easy feat for a film which has a runtime exceeding three hours.

ComicBook lauded The Way of Water with a perfect 5/5 score, calling it a “modern-day odyssey” that “boasts a second-to-none third act that capitalizes on nearly every minute detail set up in the first two hours.” Meanwhile, Collider says that this is a “fresh start for Pandora,” calling the movie “a remarkable achievement that fixes the problems of the first film.”

Of course, there are also those who didn’t enjoy the movie. Variety said that the film “is a string of serviceable clichés” with “bare-bones dialogue,” while AwardsAce editor Erick Weber took to Twitter to call the feature “emotionally numbing and punishingly overlong.”

With all of that in mind, however, it is clear that for the vast majority, Avatar 2 is a film worth watching. Looking set to crush the box office upon its opening on December 16, let’s hope that those who are going to watch Avatar: The Way of Water enjoy it as much as most of these critics.