Avatar 2: The Way of Water Reviews and Reactions Embargo Leaked?

With the Avatar 2: The Way of Water release right around the corner, fans are looking forward to first impressions, along with the reactions and reviews of those lucky enough to watch the movie early. Now, it seems that we have a date for both the first impressions embargo, and official reviews embargo, in a potential leak.

When will Avatar 2: The Way of Water reviews go live?

©Disney

Recent claims suggest that the reactions embargo for Avatar: The Way of Water will lift on December 6 at 6:00 p.m. ET. It’s also said that the reviews embargo then lifts a week later on December 13, at 12:00 p.m. ET. That is just three days before the movie hits theaters on December 16. The information allegedly came from a livestream by film critic Grace Randolph.

Some believe that the late review embargo is a bad sign, as filmmakers and movie studios have been accused in the past of implementing these so that negative reaction doesn’t harshly affect box office figures across opening weekend. The opposing argument to that would be that the creatives who have worked on the film don’t want spoilers to flood social media and the wider web, as they want audiences to go into their movie completely fresh.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 smash-hit blockbuster Avatar, directed by James Cameron. The filmmaker returns to the director’s chair for the follow-up movie, which will see audiences once again delve into the lives of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Ney’tiri (Zoe Saldaña). Having formed a family, and doing their all to remain together and safe, they are forced to leave their home and explore other regions of Pandora, with Jake partaking in a war against humans that threatens everybody’s future.

