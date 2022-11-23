Steam Autumn Sale 2022 Discounts Tons of PC Games

The Steam Autumn Sale 2022 has gone live, but as every Steam season sale is chock-full of discounts on PC games, trying to figure out the best deals can take a lot of searching. Luckily, we’ve gone ahead and narrowed this year’s Steam Autumn Sale to a select handful of offers.

The best Steam Autumn Sale 2022 deals for PC games

The best discounts for the Steam Autumn Sale 2022 include price cuts for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Gotham Knights, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Persona 5 Royal:

The Steam Autumn Sale ends on November 29, and while it doesn’t have Black Friday anywhere in its name, it might as well count as a Black Friday sale too. Steam sales tend to feature the best discounts, but we recommend comparing the Steam Autumn Sale to the Amazon and GOG Black Friday sales.