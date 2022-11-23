PC Black Friday 2022 Sale Live on GOG With 4000 Game Discounts

Arriving well ahead of the normal PC Black Friday 2022 sale, GOG has seen fit to slash the price of over 4,000 games in its extensive catalog. Discounts go up to 90 percent off, and users can stack additional discounts by building their own bundles with games from Team17, Microids, or Goblinz.

The best PC Black Friday 2022 game deals on GOG

Highlights of the best GOG Black Friday 2022 game deals include sales on Horizon Zero Dawn and A Plague Tale Requiem:

The GOG Black Friday sale ends on November 30, 2022 at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET, so gamers will have plenty of time to take advantage of the deals. Of course, we recommend that shoppers compare these discounts to the Steam Autumn Sale 2022 and the Amazon Early Black Friday 2022 deals too.