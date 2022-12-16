Xbox Countdown Sale 2022 Best Deals Include 2,500 Rewards Points Punch Card

The Xbox Countdown Sale 2022 is now live with the best deals and discounts slashing the price of almost a thousand games in the Microsoft Store. We’ve got a short list of highlights below, so you don’t have to wade through all of them.

And in case you find something you want to buy during this year-end promotion, we’ve spotted a Countdown Sale punch card that’s rather hidden. If you go to the Microsoft Rewards app on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, you can find this punch card that will earn you an extra 2,500 Rewards Points for purchasing a total of $50 or more on Countdown Sale games or movies before January 2, 2023. That’s a nice way to rack up some bonus points before the year is over!

Xbox Countdown Sale 2022 best deals

The best offers for the Xbox Countdown Sale 2022 include top-rated games, new release, and steep discounts:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $19.79 (MSRP $59.99)

Battlefield 2042 – $24.99 (MSRP $69.99)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle – $59.49 (MSRP $69.99)

Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99 (MSRP $59.99)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition – $39.99 (MSRP $79.99)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – $29.99 (MSRP $59.99)

Elden Ring – $41.99 (MSRP $59.99)

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition – $47.99 (MSRP $119.99)

FIFA 23 – $29.99 (MSRP $59.99)

Forza Horizon 5 PLUS Hot Wheels Bundle – $51.98 (MSRP $79.98)

Gotham Knights: Deluxe – $44.99 (MSRP $89.99)

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition – $14.99 (MSRP $29.99)

Just Dance 2023 Edition – $29.99 (MSRP $59.99)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition – $39.99 (MSRP $79.99)

Madden NFL 23 – $34.99 (MSRP $69.99)

MLB The Show 22 – $59.99 (MSRP $8.99)

NBA 2K23 – $23.99 (MSRP $59.99)

Need for Speed Unbound – $41.99 (MSRP $69.99)

PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition – $34.99 (MSRP $34.99)

Saints Row – $40.19 (MSRP $59.99)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition – $44.99 (MSRP $89.99)

The DioField Chronicle – $29.99 (MSRP $59.99)

The Quarry – $34.99 (MSRP $69.99)

WWE 2K22 – $69.99 (MSRP $23.09)

