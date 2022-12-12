Best Nintendo Switch Deals For Christmas 2022

The best Christmas 2022 Nintendo Switch games and console deals are now live on Amazon and Best Buy ready for the holiday season. The best sale prices include Nintendo Switch consoles of all varieties, as well as controllers for those preparing to host family and friends. For games, recent releases like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope get their prices slashed, but Zelda, Spyro, and Crash Bandicoot are also included. Here are the best Christmas Switch deals for 2022.

Best Nintendo Switch console sales and deals

There are no “offers” on Nintendo Switch consoles right now, but the good news is there seems to be plenty of stock and several choices of console models if you’re wanting to grab one for Christmas.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con for $349.99 at Amazon or $349.99 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model w/ Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Con for $349.99 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch 32 GB Lite (Turquoise, Blue, or Coral) for $199.99 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con for $299.99 at Amazon or $299.99 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy‑Con for $358.00 at Amazon

Best Nintendo Switch games sales and deals

All of the game deals below have at least $10 knocked off their normal price, including the recently-released Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Astria Ascending for $24.00 at Amazon

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for $28.99 at Best Buy

Little League World Series Baseball 2022 for $24.99 at Best Buy

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $39.97 at Amazon

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition for $49.99 at Best Buy

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Mario Set for $72.99 at Best Buy

NBA 2K23 for $24.99 for Best Buy

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Ultimate Edition for $24.99 at Best Buy

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway for $34.99 at Best Buy

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Oddtimized Edition for $29.99 at Amazon

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville for $15.99 at Best Buy

Spyro Reignited Trilogy for $26.99 at Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $40.99 at Best Buy

Best Nintendo Switch controller sales and deals

There are no “offers” on Nintendo Switch controllers right now, although if you need last-minute replacements or a spare set ready for gaming with family or friends, there are plenty of color choices.