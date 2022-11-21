Amazon Early Black Friday 2022 Includes Huge PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Game Deals

An Amazon early Black Friday deal has heavily slashed the prices of numerous PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch games These discounts on many of the lates games listed below are only available for a limited time, so it’s best to get them as soon as you can. The sale includes offers that cut the price of games by 75 percent or more. You can also check out an exhaustive list of Amazon deals on PS5 and PS4 games on our sister site PlayStation LifeStyle. You may also want to check these deals out from Walmart.
The best Amazon early Black Friday 2022 game deals
Below are the best Amazon early Black Friday 2022 game deals we’ve found, including huge discounts on the likes of Sonic Frontiers, Elden Ring, and more.
- Sonic Frontiers – $29.00 (MSRP $59.99)
- Riders Republic Standard Edition – $11.99 (MSRP $59.99)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Xbox One) – $7.99 (MSRP $39.99)
- Battlefield 2042 – $10.00 (MSRP $21.92)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – $19.99 (MSRP $49.99)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 – $14.99 (MRSP $39.99)
- Madden NFL 23 – $29.99 (MSRP $69.99)
- NBA 2K23 – $29.99 (MSRP $69.99)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $14.99 (MSRP $59.99)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – $24.99 (MSRP $59.99)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – $29.00 (MSRP $59.99)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $28.00 (MSRP $59.99)
- Marvel’s Avengers – $9.99 (MSRP $19.99)
- Halo Infinite – $29.99 (MSRP $59.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $39.99 (MSRP $69.99)
- Elden Ring – $35.00 (MSRP $59.95)
- WWE 2K22 – $17.00 (MRSP $59.99)
- Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition – $20.00 (MSRP $59.99)
- The Quarry – $25.00 (MSRP $69.99)
- Judgment – $19.99 (MSRP $39.99)
- Gotham Knights – $41.99 (MSRP $69.99)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 – $19.99 (MSRP $49.99)
- Saints Row Day 1 Edition – $34.99 (MRSP $59.99)
- Star Wars: Squadrons – $12.99 (MSRP $39.99)
- PGA Tour 2K23 – $39.99 (MSRP $69.99)
- Session: Skate Sim – $39.99 (MSRP $49.99)