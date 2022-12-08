Steam Sale for TGA 2022 Discounts Nominated Games

A Steam sale for The Game Awards 2022 is live, giving discounts to multiple nominated games for the show. The special promotion lasts until December 12 for most of the games in the sale, though some have extended offers that we’ll indicate in our full list below.

We also recommend that you check out the PS Store TGA 2022 sale as well, so that you can score the best deals during the event. Also, we would like to give a friendly reminder about the Steam Deck giveaway during the show, with Valve giving away one 512GB Steam Deck for every minute of The Game Awards 2022.

Steam TGA 2022 Sale list of discounts

Here is a full list of discounts for the Steam sale for TGA 2022: