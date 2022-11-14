God of War Ragnarok Nominations Lead The Game Awards 2022

The number of God of War Ragnarok nominations for The Game Awards 2022 has beaten the rest of the competition, including its main Game of the Year rival, Elden Ring. Both GoW Ragnarok and Elden Ring share nominations in six categories, but Ragnarok is able to sneak through with several nods in other categories where Elden Ring is absent. The Game Awards 2022 is set to air on December 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 pm ET.

God of War Ragnarok could win 9 The Game Awards Trophies

Santa Monica Studio could take home up to nine The Game Awards wins for God of War Ragnarok in the following categories:

Game of the Year

Best Action/Adventure

Innovation in Accessibility

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Score and Music

Best Art Direction

Best Audio

Best Performance

For Best Performance, Ragnarok actually has two shots for the win with Christopher Judge as the voice for Kratos and Sunny Suljic as the voice for Atreus. By comparison, Elden Ring doesn’t have a nomination in either that category or Innovation in Accessibility. Where Ragnarok is up for Best Action/Adventure, Elden Ring has been placed in Best Role-Playing, positioning them as frontrunners in those categories.

That said, while the momentum for Elden Ring has slowed in comparison to the recent release of Ragnarok, it still maintains a two-point lead in PS5 Metacritic score with a 96 over Ragnarok’s 94. The incredible sales for Elden Ring cannot be discounted either.