2022 has been a hell of a year for video games. We’ve been blown away by blockbuster releases, pleasantly surprised by under-the-radar indie games, and have rarely been disappointed along the way. But what game was the best that this year had to offer? Here’s GameRevolution’s Game of the Year 2022.

10. Immortality

If you haven’t played Immortality yet, then stop what you’re doing and go change that right now. To say too much about writer and designer Sam Barlow’s follow-up to 2019’s Telling Lies would spoil it, but rest assured that it’s an unforgettable experience. Like Barlow’s previous work, Immortality is a modern FMV game where the player is tasked with examining footage for answers to a gripping mystery. The end result is unlike anything you’ll have played before.

9. Signalis

Signalis is a throwback to ’90s horror games such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill, complete with a blocky PS1 visual style and head-scratching puzzles. Playing within the technical limitations of its time period, Signalis uses its low-fi presentation to extraordinary effect, and combined with its fantastic soundtrack and thought-provoking story, it makes for an intense experience.

8. Sifu

Sifu is a speedrunner’s dream. Developer Sloclap’s martial arts beat-em-up demands that players learn to perfect it, as each time they die, their character ages and this already challenging game becomes even more difficult. This means that players must master its five levels, figuring out the best shortcuts and the ideal way to take down its bosses, all in search of that perfect run. The end result sees players transformed into a modern-day Bruce Lee without even realizing it.

7. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Game Freak kicked off 2022 by getting closer to fans’ dreams of a classic open-world Pokemon than ever before, as Pokemon Legends: Arceus finally injected a number of welcome changes into a long-established formula. A true open-world Pokemon is something we dreamed about in the ’90s, and Arceus provided us with that at last. Seeing Pokemon frolicking in the wild, engaging in dynamic battles, and taking them along with us on hundreds of quests and side-quests elevated it beyond anything we’ve seen from the series before.

6. Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West provided one of the best showcases of the PS5’s technical prowess yet, presenting a beautiful open world full of jaw-dropping moments. Guerrilla Games’ sequel to Zero Dawn didn’t reinvent the wheel, but rather provided a bigger and better follow-up that expanded on everything that had come before it, and placed it in a lush new setting begging to be explored.

5. OlliOlli World

Skateboarding games deserve a renaissance and if there was any justice in the world, OlliOlli World should have been the spark that ignited the flame. Developer Roll7 dramatically stepped things up for the OlliOlli series, moving from pixelated sprite skaters to Adventure Time-esque characters in a vibrant 3D world, stuffed with levels that provide the perfect playground in which to kickflip, grind, and wallride while racking up some massive combos. Fewer games in 2022 were more fun (or addictive) than OlliOlli World.

4. Pentiment

In a year that saw the release of a surprising number of adventure games, Pentiment stood tall above them all. Obsidian’s ability to weave a compelling yarn is well-known, but the legendary developer played against type with this uncharacteristically short experience that pushed gameplay to the background in favor of its medieval mysteries. It’s a game that you’ll want to play again and again just to see what will happen if you make different choices, and the strength of this narrative made it one of 2022’s most surprising breakout games.

3. God of War Ragnarok

Kratos got a little chilly in the sequel to Sony Santa Monica’s smash-hit 2018 God of War reboot, with the titular icy Ragnarok serving as the ominous backdrop to the next chapter in the grumpy Ghost of Sparta’s story. This time around, Kratos’ relationship with his son Atreus has matured, providing more layers to their troubled father-son bond that grows more uncertain with the earth-rattling introductions of Thor, Odin, and more. As Kratos and Atreus fight to change their destinies, the action is better than ever, with its air juggles and litany of special attacks letting players tackle enemies as they see fit. Another stellar PS5 console exclusive to add to Sony’s line-up.

2. A Plague Tale: Requiem

An impactful and beautiful successor to 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence, Requiem picks up the story of siblings Amicia and Hugo de Rune as they navigate its gorgeous Southern France setting. But this isn’t all gorgeous grassy landscapes and strolls in the French countryside with your brother — the black plague is everywhere, and with this pestilence comes swathes of rats, with you able to use these hordes to your benefit. Cue tense stealth gameplay through a gripping, bleak story, and you have one of 2022’s most compelling (and depressing) adventures.

1. Elden Ring

There was only one real contender for Game of the Year 2022, as despite there being many great games released this year, Elden Ring really was a cut above the rest. A transformative moment for open-world games, From Software provided a sprawling map full of mystery and intrigue, where there’s something new to discover each and every time you jump into the Lands Between. Elden Ring felt like the logical next step for the Souls series, but in our wildest dreams, we couldn’t have imagined From Software would have nailed the open-world format so expertly with its first attempt. A true modern classic, and the most deserving winner of Game of the Year 2022.