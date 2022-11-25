Mark Hamill’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Role Revealed

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney Plus, and has Marvel fans everywhere talking. In a short but sweet moment, viewers spotted none other than Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, making a cameo appearance for the ages. Here is the role Hamill took on in The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special. Minor spoilers ahead.

Who does Mark Hamill play in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Mark Hamill plays a Ravager in The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special, who looks to have been drinking too much booze. He appears disheveled, wearing a lopsided festive hat over his messy hair, as Knowhere attempts to get into the holiday spirit.

MCU fans have been wondering about Hamill potentially appearing in a Marvel project, as Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, has been honest about meeting with him.

Hamill had also poked fun at the idea of a Holiday special on his Twitter account, throwing back to the much-maligned Star Wars Holiday Special from 1978. He replied to a now-deleted tweet from Gunn about the Christmas short.

I have a very bad feeling about this… https://t.co/JkZs7hamVA — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 23, 2021

While this isn’t a role that is likely to bring Hamill into the fold permanently, it’s still a great moment for nerds across the globe to point at the screen and go, “Hey, there’s Luke Skywalker!” It also wasn’t the only semi-crossover from another major entertainment franchise.

Kevin Bacon, playing himself, was put under a trance by Mantis following her abduction of the acting legend, aided by Drax. Commanded to be happy to leave planet Earth behind, so he could be a gift for Quill, he was then forced to believe he was a real hero, rather than just an actor who played one in the movies. This led to a hilarious moment where he name-dropped both Bruce Wayne, and his superhero alias, Batman, leaving Drax confused as to who exactly Wayne was.