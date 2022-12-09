Best Christmas and Holiday Movies to Watch on Disney Plus (2022)

There are a lot of great Christmas movies on Disney Plus in 2022, so with the holiday coming up fast, here are five of the best on the streaming service. Be warned, though, some may provoke decades-long debates.

The Santa Clause

IMAGE: Disney Plus

The original 1994 movie starring Tim Allen has the perfect Christmas setup: magic, Santa, and an estranged family coming together. It’s also very funny. Scott Calvin (Allen) accidentally kills Santa Claus and is forced to take his place. He slowly finds himself turning into Santa but also discovers how much his son means to him too. This movie’s especially important because Disney Plus just launched a sequel series to it starring Tim Allen called The Santa Clauses.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

IMAGE: Disney Plus

Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol is one of the best Christmas stories ever written, and the Muppet version is one of the best adaptations. It injects a lot of really well-timed gags, a selection of amazing songs, and the wonderful narrative duo of Gonzo (as Dickens) and Rizzo the Rat. Furthermore, it never fails to tell the story, with all the heart of the original. Michael Caine is a perfect Ebenezer Scrooge, too.

Home Alone

IMAGE: Disney Plus

Despite multiple sequels, the original 1990 movie still holds up. Macaulay Culkin is perfect as the young Kevin McAllister, who is accidentally left home alone over Christmas when his extended family flies to France. He’s forced to confront two thieves with a range of traps and deceptions, which make the movie extra memorable. He also learns the importance of family, even when they don’t always get along.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

IMAGE: Disney Plus

The Marvel Holiday special is only a short movie but it’s packed with heart, family, and holiday spirit, alongside the action and humor that the Guardians of the Galaxy are known for. Come and see Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) try to give Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) some holiday cheer by kidnapping legendary Earth hero Kevin Bacon (himself). It includes some big revelations that will play into 2023’s Volume 3 too.

Die Hard

IMAGE: Disney Plus

Yes, it is. For anyone who wants something different from the warm-hearted family drama of most Christmas movies, there’s always John McClane (Bruce Willis). Over 30 years on, Die Hard is still one of the best action movies ever made. McClane and his estranged wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia) are trapped in the Nakatomi Plaza building after it is attacked by terrorists led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman). Christmas doesn’t get more exciting than this.