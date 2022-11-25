Does the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Tease GOTG Volume 3?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is out now on Disney Plus and it releases prior to GOTG Volume 3 in 2023. However, does the GOTG Christmas special set up or tease Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? Are there any story threads, events, or characters that will prove to be important in the next movie?

How does the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special set up GOTG Vol 3?

There are three major threads the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special sets up that may prove important to the GOTG Volume 3 movie:

Mantis (Pom Klementieff) is now canonically the sister of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).

Knowhere is owned by the Guardians of the Galaxy, not the Collector.

Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova) is a member of the team.

The major plot thread of the holiday special, and the reason for all the events that happen, is that Mantis sees that Peter Quill is still depressed over Gamora’s death and wants to give him a special Christmas. The reason she cares so much is revealed early to us: she is actually Ego’s daughter, which makes her Peter’s sister. She reveals this to Peter at the end of the special, so in GOTG Vol 3 they will be family.

One of the more surprising facts revealed in the Special is that the Guardians now own all of Knowhere. It is uncertain whether the ‘planet’ will play a role in Volume 3, but if it does, the team will find it a more friendly experience.

Finally, the most important reveal is that Cosmo the Russian Spacedog (Maria Bakalova) is a full member of the Guardians. Cosmo was introduced in the first movie, owned by The Collector, and finally has a speaking role. Given how beloved the character is (they’re a talking dog), it seems certain Cosmo will return in Vol 3.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney Plus. Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is not canceled, despite director James Gunn’s move to DC. It will release on May 5, 2023.