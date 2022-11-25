Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Post-Credits Scene Explained: 2024 GOTG Christmas Teased?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special post-credits scene calls back to three major GOTG characters who didn’t appear much in the Disney Plus feature. The popular Marvel trio is having some Christmas fun, but do they also tease a second Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for 2024?

Does the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Post-Credits Scene tease another special?

The post-credits scene for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special seems to tease another Christmas feature, but that will likely not happen due to the director moving to DC.

The end credits scene features Groot, Rocket, and Cosmo the Spacedog. Since the special was mostly about Mantis, Drax, Peter Quill, and Kevin Bacon, these three popular characters only had a few lines. The credits scene consists of the obvious joke of dressing Groot up like a Christmas tree. It doesn’t go well, as Groot simply lowers his arms and all the decorations fall down.

Cosmo complains that Groot has ruined Christmas again. Rocket, however, gives a rare case of fourth-wall breaking usually more in line with She-Hulk. Rocket says, “now we got to have another Special,” as all three look at the camera. While it can be taken as a joke, this seems to be a very clear tease of a second Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. As viewers and critics alike apparently love the special, Marvel might certainly want one.

However, if it happens it will do so without director James Gunn. Gunn directed the Holiday Special and all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, including the upcoming Volume 3. He has now taken a position as the co-head of DC Studios, meaning he no longer works for Marvel. He will still finish Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, but another Holiday Special is not on the cards. If it happens, it will do so without the man who made these characters so beloved, so Marvel might not choose to do that. Fans will have to wait and see.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is streaming now on Disney Plus and contains several teases for 2023’s Volume 3.