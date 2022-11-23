Andor After Credits Scene Explained: How Does Episode 12 Post Credits Affect Season 2?

The Andor after-credits scene directly links the Disney Plus show to Rogue One, the Star Wars movie that introduced Cassian Andor. The season finale, episode 12 is now streaming on Disney Plus, and the ending hints at dark things to come. Does the Andor post-credits scene also tease season 2, however?

What happens in the Andor after credits scene?

The Andor credits scene directly shows the in-construction Death Star and reveals that Cassian Andor played a small part in its making.

The scene starts with spider-like droids welding reflective panels in place. The camera pans out and viewers see the same star-like mechanisms that Andor and the rest of the prisoners were forced to work on. These hold the reflective panels in place. The camera zooms out to show a great many of them and that this construction is in space. The gradual zoom reveals these panels form the outer edge of the Death Star’s weapon.

The Death Star is nearly complete, which fans will ultimately see finished in Rogue One. The planet below isn’t named, but it looks a lot like Scarif, the Imperial base that was the setting for the battle at the end of the movie.

How does the Andor episode 12 post-credits scene affect season 2?

(L-R): Corv (Noof Ousellam), Lieutenant Keysax (Nick Moss), Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Captain Vanis Tigo (Wilf Scolding) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

The credits scene in the Andor season finale doesn’t seem to directly set up season 2 unless Andor starts looking into the Death Star secret. It is a reminder that the events of Rogue One are coming and that the Empire’s dark reach is spreading. It also shows that Andor actually played a small part in the construction of the thing that ultimately kills him.

Andor season 1 is now complete and streaming on Disney Plus. Season 2 is confirmed and is in production.