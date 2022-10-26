Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Canceled After James Gunn Marvel Exit?

So is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 canceled, delayed, or safe? It has been announced by Warner Bros that GOTG Vol 3 director James Gunn is now one of the heads of DC Studios, meaning that he likely won’t be doing any more Marvel movies. Is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 still happening in the MCU and is it still down for 2023?

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 canceled or delayed?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is not canceled and has not been delayed from its original release date of May 2023.

It was announced yesterday by the Hollywood Reporter, and subsequently confirmed by Warner Bros, that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would become the heads of the new DC Studios. James Gunn directed all the Guardians of the Galaxy movies but also directed The Suicide Squad and the spin-off Peacemaker series for DC.

IMAGE: Warner Bros Discovery / HBO Max

There were a number of references to The Suicide Squad in the recent Black Adam movie starring Dwayne Johnson and it already seemed very likely that a Suicide Squad 3 movie and more spin-offs were in discussion. Warner Bros, DC, and James Gunn obviously have a good relationship, so much so that Gunn appeared in Harley Quinn season 3.

Nevertheless, it will certainly be in James Gunn’s contract that he gets to finish Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 before running DC Studios full-time. However, expect GOTG 3 and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to be the last Marvel or Disney projects James Gunn is involved with for a long time.

What is the GOTG Vol 3 release date?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will release in the U.S. on May 5, 2023, as part of the MCU Phase 5, which kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February. The GOTG Holiday Special arrives on November 25, 2022.