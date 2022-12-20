DC Recasting Under James Gunn: Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson Movies and More

There are a lot of DC recasting rumors right now with the confirmation of James Gunn’s plans for a new DC Comics movies slate. All current DC movie actors including Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Dwayne Johnson, Zachary Levi, and more may be recast under the DCEU reboot plans. So which DC heroes are being recast?

What DC recasting rumors are there?

Here are all the confirmed, rumored, and likely recastings happening in the DC movie universe right now:

Henry Cavill as Superman : confirmed recast

: confirmed recast Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman : rumored recast, James Gunn denies

: rumored recast, James Gunn denies Ben Affleck as Batman: unknown, may direct instead

unknown, may direct instead Jason Momoa as Aquaman: unknown, may be cast in new role

unknown, may be cast in new role Ezra Miller as The Flash: likely recast

likely recast Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam: likely recast

likely recast Zachary Levi as Shazam: unknown, unlikely to be recast

unknown, unlikely to be recast Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn: unknown, unlikely to be recast

unknown, unlikely to be recast Viola Davis as Amanda Waller: unknown, unlikely to be recast

unknown, unlikely to be recast John Cena as Peacemaker: unknown, unlikely to be recast

unknown, unlikely to be recast Ray Fisher as Cyborg: likely recast

likely recast Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern: confirmed recast prior to James Gunn

confirmed recast prior to James Gunn Sasha Calle as Supergirl: unknown

unknown Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle: unknown, unlikely to be recast

IMAGE: Warner Bros

The only real confirmation on this list is that Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman. This is despite his much-publicized cameo in Black Adam in October. Both Cavill and James Gunn confirmed this. It seems unlikely that Dwayne Johnson will return for Black Adam 2 or a Shazam sequel after his movie underperformed.

James Gunn insists that Gal Gadot was not “booted” from the role of Wonder Woman, despite Wonder Woman 3 being put on hold. This either means she still has the role or Gadot has left by her own choice. Most of the actors in 2023 DC movies may return, as may the cast of Gunn’s own projects, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Jason Momoa may still have a role, however, after Ezra Miller’s 2022 troubles it seems unlikely he will continue as The Flash after 2023. With many of these, however, fans will have to wait and see.