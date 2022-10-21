Black Adam 2: Sequel Rumors, Leaks, and Cast Predictions

The new DC movie Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson is out now and it’s a fun action-packed thrill ride through the DCEU. A Black Adam 2 sequel is likely already in the works and the movie contains numerous hints as to where the story may go. Here’s everything on the sequel, including leaks, rumors, and the possible Black Adam 2 cast.

SPOILERS FOR BLACK ADAM FOLLOW.

Black Adam 2 Plot Predictions

The post-credits scene for Black Adam makes it pretty clear where the plot for a sequel is going to go, which is Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) taking on the Justice League, and in particular, Superman (Henry Cavill).

In the after-credits scene, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) contacts Black Adam by holograph projected by a drone. She is fine that Adam broke out of her Task Force X Black Site facility but warns that Kahndaq is now his prison instead, and if he tries to leave it then she will send someone to stop him. That person is Superman, who shows up and says “Black Adam, we need to talk.” It seems like Black Adam 2 will involve a direct fight between Black Adam and Superman, with Waller pulling the strings.

In the comics, Sarah Shahi’s character Adrianna becomes Adam’s wife, who he gives the power of Shazam to in the same way Billy Batson did with his family in the Shazam movie. That story ended in tragedy, so hopefully, this won’t.

Black Adam 2 Cast

IMAGE: Warner Bros Discovery / New Line Cinema

While nothing has been confirmed on the cast front, here are all the characters fans should expect to see.

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam — Certain . The main star and the driving force for the movie’s creation. If Johnson goes, Black Adam 2 will not happen.

. The main star and the driving force for the movie’s creation. If Johnson goes, Black Adam 2 will not happen. Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz — Likely . As the main female character and someone of possible plot interest, Adrianna seems certain to return.

. As the main female character and someone of possible plot interest, Adrianna seems certain to return. Bodhi Sabongui as Amon Tomaz — Likely. Unless they recast the actor due to age reasons, Adrianna’s son Amon is essentially Adam’s best friend and a big DC geek, so he’ll be back.

Unless they recast the actor due to age reasons, Adrianna’s son Amon is essentially Adam’s best friend and a big DC geek, so he’ll be back. Mohammed Amer as Karim — Likely . As the main comic relief, it’d be surprising if he didn’t return.

. As the main comic relief, it’d be surprising if he didn’t return. Henry Cavill as Superman — Likely . Set up by the post-credits scene.

. Set up by the post-credits scene. Viola Davis as Amanda Waller — Likely . Waller wants to keep an eye on Black Adam.

. Waller wants to keep an eye on Black Adam. Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall/Hawkman — Possible . It all depends on whether the JSA returns in Black Adam 2.

. It all depends on whether the JSA returns in Black Adam 2. Noah Centineo as Albert Rothstein/Atom Smasher

Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel/Cyclone

Zachary Levi as Shazam — Possible. May only be in the post-credits scene.

Black Adam 2 Leaks and Rumors

Black Adam’s producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn confirmed to ComicBook.com that it’s “not going to take that long” to put together a sequel, even if it hasn’t yet been greenlit by Warner Bros. The producers suggest that it will indeed consist of a meeting between Black Adam and Superman, but add that “it’s much bigger than what people think” in terms of story.

The other long-standing rumor is that either Black Adam 2 or the upcoming Shazam: Fury of the Gods will feature the first meeting between Black Adam and Zachary Levi’s Shazam. As Black Adam is meant to be a Shazam spin-off, Dwayne Johnson has hinted that DC is building to a face-off between the two Champions of Shazam. Hopefully, this will happen sooner rather than later.

Black Adam 2 currently does not have a release date.