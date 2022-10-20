Is Shazam in Black Adam? The Shazam 2019 Link

The Black Adam Shazam connection may seem an obvious one to DC Comics fans, but is the Black Adam movie a Shazam 2019 movie spin-off? There are some major links between the Black Adam and Shazam movies, and this extends to themes, plotlines, and even characters — most importantly though, is Zachary Levi in Black Adam?

Is Zachary Levi Shazam in Black Adam?

Zachary Levi’s Shazam is not in Black Adam, nor is the current wizard’s champion directly referenced. However, there are still some major connections between Shazam (2019) and Black Adam (2022).

While Zachary Levi’s Shazam is not in Black Adam, the wizard Shazam himself (Djimon Hounsou) is in the movie. Just like in the 2019 movie, the wizard grants the powers of the gods to a champion, who in this case becomes a terrible mistake that they regret.

Since Black Adam gets his powers around 5,000 years ago, many of the backstory elements in the Shazam movie are referenced. The destruction caused by Black Adam in the prologue is talked about in that movie as the reason why the wizard is so cautious with choosing a new champion. Furthermore, the full Council of Wizards — who died containing the Seven Deadly Sins that appeared in Shazam — appear here, and it’s only their combined power that seals away Black Adam and the Crown of Sabbac.

IMAGE: Warner Bros Discovery/New Line Cinema

SPOILER FOR A LATER MOVIE PLOT POINT: The movie’s big twist is that Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson) was not actually the original champion, it was his son Hurut. Adam is dying after an attack and Hurut offers the power to his father by getting him to say Shazam — just as Billy Batson does with his family in the Shazam movie. Hurut is then killed and Black Adam is left as the only one with the power of Shazam. It is unknown whether Zachary Levi Shazam will meet Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in a later movie.

