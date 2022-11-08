Is Zack Snyder Back for Justice League 2?

Could fans finally get to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2? With The Suicide Squad director James Gunn taking over as co-CEO of DC movies there is a lot of excitement, but now Aquaman himself Jason Momoa hints about a major project — which is possibly Justice League 2. Is Zack Snyder directing though, and if not, who is?

Will Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2 be announced?

It seems very possible that Justice League 2 is in the early stages of development, and it’s even possible that Zack Snyder may return to direct it — although there are other directors in the running. These rumors started thanks to Jason Momoa, in an interview about James Gunn taking over DC. He spoke with Entertainment Tonight Canada and said that one of his “dreams come true” is happening.

Momoa took to Instagram on November 6 to tease “some of the greatest news” of his life that has him very excited, but he can’t share it yet. By the end of the video, Momoa seems to speak to a specific person, whom he calls “maestro.” With Momoa’s support of Zack Snyder and his Justice League cut, fans believe this ‘maestro’ is Snyder.

However, while leakers agree that Momoa is likely referring to Justice League 2, some believe that The Flash and Stephen King’s It director Andy Muschietti is more likely to direct the movie. Momoa, therefore, is possibly referring to James Gunn.

For those confused:



WB/DC Studios is in talks with directors for a Justice League 2 and Man of Steel 2.



No director is confirmed 100% yet.



Andy Muschietti is a name floating around for JL.



David Yates is rumored for Superman.



What we can get by this is, there is movement. — AjepArt (@AjepArts) November 8, 2022

Zack Snyder is currently busy finishing projects for Netflix, including his Rebel Moon sci-fi movie and an Army of the Dead sequel. Nonetheless, he has teased Justice League 2 before, and that was prior to James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over.

Regardless, the Justice League still features in movies. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is rumored to appear in Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Henry Cavill’s Superman appeared in Black Adam and seems down for a new movie. And Ben Affleck’s Batman is set to appear in both The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next year, the latter of which was revealed by Jason Momoa.

Did Momoa reveal Justice League 2 as well? DC fans will have to wait and see.