Henry Cavill Superman in Man of Steel 2 Likely After Black Adam Tease

DC Comics fans hoping for the movie return of the world’s most famous superhero finally have some Henry Cavill Superman news. Following the supposed Black Adam post-credits scene leak and actor Dwayne Johnson heavily teasing Superman, a new report states that what is “essentially” Man of Steel 2 has been greenlit at Warner Bros.

Henry Cavill Superman news: Man of Steel 2 confirmed?

According to a new article by The Hollywood Reporter about the state of DC Comics projects within Warner Bros, THR states that “the studio’s eyes are very much on Superman.” The current studio leads — Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and WB Pictures heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy — have an “intense desire” to bring back Henry Cavill as Superman for a new movie that is “essentially” Man of Steel 2.

Henry Cavill last played Superman in 2017’s Justice League, including in the 2021 Zack Snyder cut of the movie. The DCEU Superman returned in both 2019’s Shazam and 2021’s Peacemaker series, but not played by Cavill. However, Black Adam leaks suggest that Cavill’s Superman will appear in this week’s DC movie, a cameo that THR reports took a lot of negotiating from Dwayne Johnson as it was initially denied by former Warner Bros head Walter Hamada.

I think I misjudged you but now I just have to say, Thank you @TheRock.



Thank u for helping Henry to return and making what many of us thought it was impossible come true, a new Superman movie.#Superman #BlackAdam #WelcomeHome https://t.co/XgnxNfDdTY pic.twitter.com/OUfOiBSdra — Sergio (@sergioees) October 18, 2022

Fan reaction online has been a mixture of ecstatic and cautious, as there have been reports of this nature for a long time. Nevertheless, if Henry Cavill’s Superman is indeed in Black Adam as a post-credits tease then it would seem the studio is serious about bringing him back. It’s even possible a new Superman movie could feature Supergirl (Sasha Calle), who will make her debut in The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller. After constant release date push-backs that movie is set to premiere on June 23, 2023. A potential Man of Steel 2 is still years away, however.