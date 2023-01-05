Wonder Woman 3 Release With Gal Gadot May Be Before 2026, Suggests James Gunn

It’s possible that a Wonder Woman 3 release date may happen within the next three years. This is according to DC movies co-head James Gunn, who basically confirmed that Wonder Woman would appear in movies again before 2026. However, there is still a question mark regarding the involvement of Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot.

According to James Gunn, Wonder Woman will appear in a movie within the next three years. His comments are a reply to a recent report by Variety regarding Dwayne Johnson’s DC plans after Black Adam, which are now canceled thanks to the movie’s underperformance.

Within the article, Variety states that James Gunn and Peter Safran’s three-year plan for DC “won’t include Cavill’s Superman or Wonder Woman at all.” A fan asked Gunn to debunk the statement regarding Wonder Woman not appearing in the next three years of DC movies. Gunn confirmed, “it’s not true.” Admittedly, this does not mean a full Wonder Woman 3 movie will happen within the DCU’s first three years, but Wonder Woman will at least be in a movie during that time.

I hereby debunk it (only because it’s not true). pic.twitter.com/tlKSaqxsE7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 5, 2023

James Gunn also debunked Variety’s assertion that the team’s plans were only for the next three years. He was unwilling to comment about The Flash movie with Ezra Miller, possibly due to there being a lot of conflicting information around. However, Gunn states that their plans are for “8 to 10 years,” not just three. He also re-confirmed that the first DCU movie projects in the new plan will be announced this month.

I don’t know what’s out there about Ezra but our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 5, 2023

There is a lot of misinformation flying about regarding James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plans. The only solid information seems to be that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman and Patty Jenkins’ pitch for Wonder Woman 3 was turned down. However, it is unclear whether there will be a Wonder Woman recasting. James Gunn insists that Gal Gadot was not “booted” from the role, so Gadot may still return. There are rumors she could appear as Wonder Woman in March’s Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which could possibly be what Gunn is referring to. As always, fans will have to wait to find out for sure.