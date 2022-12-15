Henry Cavill Superman Movie Canceled, Zachary Levi, Jason Momoa, and Fans React

Despite being teased in October, the Henry Cavill Superman movie is now officially canceled. The star, who also left The Witcher Netflix series recently too, posted it on social media. A new Superman movie written by James Gunn is in production, but Henry Cavill will not star in it — and fans have reacted poorly.

Fans and stars react to the Henry Cavill Superman movie cancelation

Henry Cavill confirmed on his Instagram page that he would “not be returning as Superman.” This is despite the star and Warner Bros announcing the exact opposite in October following his appearance in the Black Adam post-credits scene. This was originally rumored alongside the news that Wonder Woman 3 was not going ahead, and both reports have proved true.

Fellow DC movie stars replied to this post with their support, including Aquaman star Jason Momoa and Shazam star Zachary Levi. Both have DC movies out in 2023, so it will be interesting to see what happens with them following this big shake-up. Fan reactions to this news include support for Cavill and disappointment toward this new direction for DC movies.

Knowing that Superman will get a movie again is encouraging, but it's heartbreaking to know that someone who loved, understood and knew the character would not play him again.

We will miss you #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/9rxVG4A9yi https://t.co/t3MkphSKGP — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) December 15, 2022

To be honest was looking forward to another Cavil Superman movie, now that he’s out… Im considering skipping some Dc movies — |TPwn| Linger (@captlinger) December 15, 2022

It’s funny, the writing was on the wall and we knew it was the likely outcome. Even so it’s a whole other story when you actually see It officialised.

I feel bad for #HenryCavill, but if this doesn’t make him see he needs to fire #DannyGarcia from his life, I don’t know what will pic.twitter.com/PIykcD6N7O — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) December 15, 2022

DC co-head James Gunn responded to the news with an explanation. He says that the team has their new DC plan “ready to go,” which they are “over the moon about.” Gunn confirms that a new Superman movie is part of the slate, which he himself will be writing. It sounds a little similar to The Batman movie, in that it is based on “an earlier part” of Superman’s life. Unfortunately, this meant Henry Cavill would not be right for it. The team is hopeful to work with him in the future, but he will not be Superman in the new movie.

But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

This comes just a day after a report that Superman (and Supergirl) has an Easter Egg in the Blue Beetle movie, which opens in August 2023. Reportedly, Henry Cavill was supposed to appear in The Flash movie too, but that cameo may not happen now. According to James Gunn, fans will hear more about the new DC slate “at the beginning of the new year.” Stay tuned.