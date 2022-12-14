Blue Beetle Movie Leaks Confirm Superman and Supergirl Post-The Flash

A number of Blue Beetle movie leaks have surfaced following what appears to be a test screening of the 2023 DC Comics movie. The Blue Beetle leaks, if accurate, position the movie as set after The Flash with Ezra Miller. They also confirm that both Superman and Supergirl will feature, which will reassure fans worried about the Man of Steel’s fate in the DCEU.

Superman and Superman appear in Blue Beetle movie leaks

Reports from a Blue Beetle test screening last night confirm the presence of both Superman (Henry Cavill) and Supergirl (Sasha Calle) in the DCU following The Flash movie. If the reports are accurate, both Kryptonians will exist after the events of The Flash, something fans are concerned about.

And Supergirl is mentioned as being the hero of Metropolis, which makes me think the Superman reference was added recently — Hernandy – El Niño Sin Amor (@Pollos_Hernandy) December 14, 2022

According to @AjepArts on Twitter, alongside several people who have seen or spoken to others who have seen the Blue Beetle screening, the heroes are both referenced. Superman is mentioned “earlier in the film,” whereas Supergirl is talked about alongside The Flash (Ezra Miller). Reportedly, Supergirl is called “the hero of Metropolis,” so there may be some issues going on behind the scenes.

The rumor was that Supergirl would replace Superman in the DCEU following The Flash, which many fans were unhappy about. Now it seems that this may not be the case. Henry Cavill’s Superman recently returned in Black Adam’s post-credits scene, so it seemed like Warner Bros is setting up a proper return for DC’s first hero. Batman is also mentioned in Blue Beetle.

The further good news is that apparently, the test screening went “really well” and some people “absolutely loved the movie.” However, despite some earlier reports, supposedly former Blue Beetle Ted Kord will not physically appear in the movie alongside Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña).

It was received really well. — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) December 14, 2022

Blue Beetle opens in theaters on August 18, 2023.