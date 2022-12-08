Why is Henry Cavill Not Returning as Superman in Man of Steel 2?

Is it possible that Henry Cavill might not return as Superman? Henry Cavill stunned the world by reappearing as Superman in the Black Adam post-credit scene in October. However, a new report suggests the teased new Superman movie might not happen. If so, why is Henry Cavill not returning as Superman for Man of Steel 2 or Black Adam 2?

Is Henry Cavill not returning as Superman after the Black Adam tease?

If the rumor is correct, Henry Cavill is not returning as Superman due to a change in the direction of DC movies led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. However, as of the time of writing, no decisions regarding Man of Steel 2 or the future of Superman in movies have been announced.

IMAGE: Warner Bros

This is all according to a recent report suggesting that Wonder Woman 3 starring Gal Gadot is canceled. The report didn’t confirm but also suggested that Henry Cavill may not return as Superman for Man of Steel 2, despite the tease in October’s Black Adam for exactly that. According to THR, Cavill was supposed to also cameo in The Flash movie in June. THR’s sources say Warner Bros is deciding whether or not to still include the cameo if it has “no plans on delivering” on its promise.

James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios in November 2022. They are in the middle of formulating a plan for the DC universe across movies, TV, animation, and video games. However, reportedly the current Wonder Woman 3 and maybe Man of Steel 2 might not be part of that plan.

Henry Cavill announced that he was returning as Superman following his Black Adam cameo, followed by his departure from The Witcher Netflix series. Given the excitement from fans over his return to the role after five years of uncertainty, many will be disappointed if another Henry Cavill Superman movie doesn’t happen.