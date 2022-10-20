Black Adam Post-Credits Scene Explained

The Black Adam post-credits scene is of vital importance to the DCEU and is one of the most exciting scenes in the movie, but it might be a little confusing or overwhelming for anyone not familiar with other DC Comics movies. Is the Henry Cavill Superman Black Adam scene part of something more?

What does the Black Adam post-credits scene with Superman mean for DC?

The arrival of Superman (Henry Cavill) in the Black Adam after credits scene sets the stage for a Black Adam vs Superman encounter alongside a new Superman movie that is essentially Man of Steel 2.

The credits scene is set after the events of the movie, with Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) in the throne room at night following his battle with Sabbac. A drone descends into the room and projects a hologram of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), making her first movie appearance outside of the Suicide Squad/Peacemaker series. She is content that Adam no longer has to return to her prison, but she tells him he has to treat Kahndaq as his prison — and if he steps outside of it, she will “put you down.”

Adam scoffs and tells Waller that he is the most powerful being on Earth, but Waller confirms that she knows powerful beings from outside Earth. Adam smashes the drone, sending smoke everywhere. A shadow lands in the center of the smoke and says “it’s been a while since anyone made the world this nervous.” The shadow steps out, and it’s Superman (Henry Cavill). “Black Adam, we need to talk.”

Waller’s involvement with the Justice League and Superman was confirmed in the Peacemaker series in 2021, where she sends Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, and Aquaman to assist Peacemaker but they arrive too late. Warner Bros is already planning a new Superman movie with Henry Cavill, reportedly, and Dwayne Johnson wants to see Black Adam fight Superman, so that will likely happen in Black Adam 2 if that movie happens. No matter what happens, this is an exciting return for DC’s premier superhero.