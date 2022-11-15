Is There a Black Adam Release Date on HBO Max?

With the latest DC Comics movie now out in theaters, fans are beginning to wonder about the Black Adam release date on HBO Max. The Dwayne Johnson superhero movie was released theatrically on October 21, so it should get a streaming release in due course. Is a Black Adam HBO Max release date locked in or can fans at least estimate when it will appear digitally?

Black Adam will likely launch on HBO Max around either December 5 or December 19, although the official release date isn’t yet confirmed by Warner Bros Discovery.

IMAGE: Warner Bros Discovery

In 2021, Warner Bros heavily pushed its HBO Max streaming service by having movies such as The Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman 1984 launch on it alongside their theatrical releases. With stronger theater turnouts, this was initially increased to a 45-day window between releases for movies such as Dune and The Batman. If Black Adam sticks to this, then it will appear on HBO Max around December 5.

However, for most of 2022, Warner Bros releases on HBO Max have been more erratic. Most movies on the studio’s slate this year have taken up to 60 days to release between theatrical and home streaming. For example, the previous Dwayne Johnson DC superhero movie this year was League of Super-Pets. That movie released theatrically on July 29 and streaming on September 26 — 59 days later.

With the studio’s renewed focus on theatrical over HBO Max, it’s more likely Black Adam will launch on the service later. 59 days after release is December 19, so unless Warner Bros decides to release it after Christmas, Black Adam will likely launch on HBO Max in mid-December.

