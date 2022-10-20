Is the Suicide Squad in Black Adam? Task Force X Black Site Explained

When the Black Adam trailer came out, fans immediately spotted a major cameo from The Suicide Squad boss Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), although there were some questions about if the Suicide Squad itself was in the movie. Are there any Black Adam Suicide Squad cameos? More importantly, what is the Task Force X Black Site, and is it from the comics?

Are there Black Adam Suicide Squad cameos?

There are two big cameos from major characters seen across the Suicide Squad movies and Peacemaker TV series, but there are no members of the Suicide Squad itself in Black Adam. Amanda Waller is the biggest name, but the movie also features Waller’s agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland).

Amanda Waller was a major part of both Suicide Squad movies and also appeared in the Peacemaker TV series. She is still watching over disturbing metahuman affairs, which the resurrection of Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) definitely counts as. She sends in the Justice Society to deal with him. She talks to Adam himself in the movie’s post-credits scene before sending in Superman to meet him.

IMAGE: Warner Bros Discovery

Harcourt was last seen as a major part of the Peacemaker TV series and was undergoing medical treatment after nearly dying in the last episode. She meets the JSA in order to incarcerate Teth-Adam at the Task Force X Black Site.

What is the Task Force X Black Site in Black Adam?

There is no direct connection to the Suicide Squad comics, the black site appears to be a location where Amanda Waller puts really dangerous meta-criminals in isolated suspended animation. Waller has done this a few times in the comics, such as in the Black Vault Rebirth run where she captured General Zod — with disastrous consequences, as he broke out. Black Adam was far less destructive when he did the same.

The Black Adam movie makes no indication as to who all these other imprisoned metahumans are, but if they’re as powerful as Black Adam then it might be a good thing that Waller has them under control — for now.