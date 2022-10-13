Black Adam Leak Confirms Return of Major DC Superhero

Following the official premiere of the DC Comics movie, a Black Adam leak has seemingly confirmed a cameo by a major superhero. There has been plenty of talk about a Black Adam Superman leak for Henry Cavill but is he the hero who actually appears? If this is indeed the Black Adam post-credits scene, as it appears to be, be wary of spoilers on social media.

POSSIBLE SPOILERS FOR BLACK ADAM CREDITS SCENE FOLLOW.

Black Adam post-credits leak seemingly confirms Henry Cavill Superman

Following the recent rumors of Black Adam having a post-credits scene where Superman (Henry Cavill) meets Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson), the reports have seemingly been proven true as what seems to be the full scene has leaked online following the Warner Bros movie’s world premiere yesterday.

If genuine, the scene is shot on a phone by someone in the audience. The dialogue is barely audible as there is a lot of cheering, but shows Superman emerging from a fog to confront Black Adam. If it’s not a fake, it would be Henry Cavill’s first appearance as Superman since 2017’s Justice League (with the exception of last year’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League).

Dwayne Johnson has teased the appearance of Superman in the movie but has stopped short of outright confirming it. Predictably, the fandom is currently losing their minds over this seeming confirmation, as a quick look at #HenryCavillSuperman on Twitter reveals. Lending credence to the rumor is the fact that Warner Bros seems to be issuing DMCA takedowns on accounts posting the leak.

Anyone who doesn’t want to be spoiled on the scene itself should be careful when venturing online. Expect to see stills from the scene all over social media shortly. Nevertheless, Black Adam is just over a week away at this point as the movie releases worldwide on October 21, so there’s not long until fans can find out for themselves if the Man of Steel has returned to the DCEU after five years.