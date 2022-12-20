Rick and Morty Creator Wants to Make Lex Luthor Movie For James Gunn’s DC

A possible Lex Luthor movie may get added to the new DC Comics movies slate, that is, if Dan Harmon has anything to do with it. The Rick and Morty co-creator seemingly wants to make a movie about the Superman villain, and may be talking to DC Studios CEO James Gunn about it. If he’s not joking, of course.

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has suggested that he’s planning on pitching a Lex Luthor movie to DC Studios co-head James Gunn.

This appeared as a reply to a post by Gunn on his Instagram page. Gunn posted a statement about the harassment he and the team have received recently, with the promise of still creating “a wide and wonderful future for DC.” There were many responses from names such as Zachary Levi, Matthew Lillard, and Michael B. Jordan. However, Rick and Morty and Community creator Dan Harmon replied with, “your first 8 voicemails are me pitching Luthor movies.” Gunn responded to this with, “I like that each one is different.”

IMAGE: Warner Bros. Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor

Given that this comes from a well-known comedy writer, this is possibly a joke. However, a Lex Luthor movie is a great idea. In fact, many fans expected it to follow Joker after that movie’s success. That movie is loosely inspired by the Joker graphic novel by Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo. That same team’s next book was a similar title about Lex Luthor.

Dan Harmon is certainly a good writer with a lot of clout from his Rick and Morty connection. If he genuinely wants to make a Lex Luthor movie, James Gunn may let him. Coincidentally, one of the next replies to Gunn’s Instagram post was from Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex on Smallville.

Fans will have to wait and see if this Lex Luthor movie pitch from Harmon was genuine, for now. There’s all change with Superman, however, as Henry Cavill is not returning as the Man of Steel despite Warner Bros announcing the exact opposite just two months ago.