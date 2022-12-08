Wonder Woman 3, Superman Reportedly Canceled as DC Fans Trend ‘Fire James Gunn’

Is Wonder Woman 3 canceled? A new report suggests the Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins sequel isn’t going ahead, and neither is a Henry Cavill Superman movie or Black Adam 2. Fans reacted with anger to the rumor, with calls to fire James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios, who only started in November 2022.

Wonder Woman 3, Superman, Black Adam 2 reportedly canceled

According to a story by The Hollywood Reporter, the new heads of DC Studios are reportedly looking to clean the slate of the DCEU before starting their new 10-year plan. Casualties supposedly include Wonder Woman 3, Man of Steel 2, and Black Adam 2.

THR’s sources say that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 starring Gal Gadot is “considered dead in its current incarnation” and that the executive team told Jenkins that her treatment “did not fit in” with their new plans. This does not mean Wonder Woman 3 is outright canceled, which seems unlikely, but it is unknown if Jenkins will direct it. On December 6, Gal Gadot posted a tweet thanking the fans and how she “can’t wait to share” Wonder Woman’s next chapter, which all seems like interesting timing.

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022

The fate of Man of Steel 2, or the next Superman movie starring Henry Cavill, is also uncertain. THR’s sources report that Warner Bros is unsure whether to keep a Superman cameo in The Flash if they have no plans to follow it up. This comes after Cavill’s Superman made a much-publicized cameo in Black Adam, which itself may not get a sequel.

Fan reactions to all this have been extremely negative. ‘#FireJamesGunn’ is trending on Twitter, along with ‘#BringBackZackSnyder’ and more.

If the reboot is announced, #DCU is dead to me. Not gonna watch @JamesGunn's clownshow.



I will NOT watch movies under a man who has absolutely no respect for the genre. So many franchises have been killed by people who don't care. I'll not be witness to it.#FireJamesGunn https://t.co/LMaxnLbEyJ — Pepe Lacroix (@LacroixPepe) December 8, 2022

All I want is to see Zacks full story

Everything that's going on right now at DC is completely ruined. #BringBackZackSnyder #FireJamesGunn pic.twitter.com/id7rrDRWiL — ☠️🌙Joshie🌙☠️ (@Joshie200) December 8, 2022

While The Batman 2 and its spin-offs seem safe, any movies in the DC universe could now be in danger, if this report is accurate. As of the time of writing, James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Warner Bros have not commented on the situation. DC fans are likely holding their collective breaths right now.

The next DC movie up is Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which is reported to have a cameo by Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.