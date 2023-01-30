Dave Bautista Says James Gunn Is ‘Completely Rebooting’ the DC Universe

Dave Bautista opened up about James Gunn’s plans for the future of the DC Universe in a recent interview. While confirming he doesn’t think he would be able to play the DC villain Bane, he also said that he had some chats with DC’s new co-chairman and co-CEO Gunn about the “complete reboot” of the DCU.

James Gunn “starting younger and fresher” with new DCU

Image: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Speaking with Insider, Bautista said: “I have had conversations with James about that but I think the direction he’s leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he’s starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that.” The comments came after Bautista was asked about potentially playing Bane in a reboot of the DC Universe, which he denied, saying he thinks what the DCU needs is “younger actors.”

This news won’t come as a complete shock to those who have been keeping up with the recent events over at Warner Bros, with their decision not to push ahead with any further Henry Cavill-led Superman projects, and Jason Momoa’s uncertain future as Aquaman.

Gunn and Peter Safran were named as the new co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios in late 2022. From that point, rumors have been rife as to the direction they would be taking the DC Universe. Gunn has been very vocal in making sure fans know that despite a lot of talk, there are only a handful of people, other than his colleague and himself, who actually know how things will pan out.

Bautista can next be seen starring in the thriller movie Knock at the Cabin, directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Based on the Paul G. Tremblay novel, The Cabin at the End of the World, it also stars Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rupert Grint, Abby Quinn, and Kristen Cui. It arrives in theaters on Friday, February 3, 2023.