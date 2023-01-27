Where to Watch Knock at the Cabin: Is It Streaming on Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video, or Disney Plus?

Knock at the Cabin is soon to hit theaters, based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, it stars Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn. With tickets now booking, not everybody wants to go to the movies to watch the film. Will Knock at the Cabin be streaming on Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video, Disney Plus, or another platform?

Is the Knock at the Cabin movie streaming on Peacock?

Knock at the Cabin will stream on Peacock at some point after its theatrical run. No official streaming date for the movie has yet been given, but as it comes from Universal Pictures, it will definitely arrive on the platform after its cinematic debut, barring some strange turn of events. Other films from Universal Pictures have landed around eight weeks after their arrival in theaters, so we may see this one available to stream online in early April 2023.

Will Knock at the Cabin be available on Prime Video?

Knock at the Cabin will eventually stream on Prime Video. A licensing deal between Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Amazon means that high-profile movies will head to the Prime Video service following their time on Peacock. The film will likely spend around four months exclusively on Peacock before making the move to Prime Video.

Will Knock at the Cabin stream on Netflix or Disney Plus?

Knock at the Cabin will not be available to stream on Netflix or Disney Plus. The two are huge streaming platform competitors for Peacock and Prime Video, and the aforementioned deal between Universal and Amazon means that there is little to no chance this movie will ever make the leap over to these two services.

What is Knock at the Cabin about and what is the plot?

When a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers, they are told to make an unthinkable choice. These visitors say that they must sacrifice one of themselves in order to prevent the apocalypse. The family go through the motions as they try to come to some sort of terms with the unimaginable, but will all be lost before they can make up their minds?