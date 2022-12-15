After Henry Cavill’s Superman Firing, World of Warcraft Fans Want Him as Arthas

With Henry Cavill out of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s future plans for the cinematic DC universe, we have seen the actor’s last appearance as Superman in the recent blockbuster, Black Adam. Having also left his role of Geralt in Netflix original series The Witcher, fans are wondering what the star’s next big role will be. Some have renewed calls for him to play World of Warcraft character Arthas, either in a movie or a TV series.

Henry Cavill fans want him to play World of Warcraft’s Arthas after Superman firing

Ok now Henry Cavil is even MORE free to play Arthas! PLLEEEEEAAAASSSEEEEE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/di5VyzH4Yg — JenEricLive 💙 (@JenEricLive) December 15, 2022

The calls are coming thick and fast once again for Henry Cavill to play World of Warcraft’s Arthas in a World of Warcraft film or TV show. Though 2016 movie Warcraft was considered a box office failure, those familiar with the lore of the MMORPG know that there is a rich and enchanting story to be told when it comes to the Crown Prince of Lordaeron.

His journey from a paladin and heir to the throne who was committed to protecting his people, to one of the most powerful and villainous beings Azeroth has ever seen, is something that players have been hoping to see on the big screen or in television form for some time.

My reaction to the Henry Cavill news:



1. …maybe James Gunn isn't as cool as I thought he was

2. Can he get Geralt back?

3. …This would be a great time to make a movie/series with him as Arthas.



I mean come ON this had to have happened to a very nice guy for a reason. — Christie Golden (@ChristieGolden) December 15, 2022

Cavill himself has shown an interest in playing Arthas. When people first starting calling for him to take the role back in 2020, popular artist Bosslogic mocked up an image of the actor and posted it on Instagram, before Cavill commented on it, “mentioning” Blizzard’s official account and posting a “hmm” emoji.

Nothing official has ever come from the furore surrounding the potential casting, but now that Cavill has unexpectedly freed up some space in his diary, perhaps conversations could be had. Until then, he is set to star in the movies Argylle, The Rosie Project, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, as well as voicing a character in upcoming video game Squadron 42.

