The Witcher Season 4 Recast Cast and Characters: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth, and Yennefer

With the renewal of the show by Netflix, unfortunately, there’s the matter of The Witcher season 4 recast cast members to be addressed. There has already been one high-profile departure among the cast, with Liam Hemsworth coming in, but what about The Witcher season 4 Yennefer — has Anya Chalotra been recast as well as Henry Cavill?

Who is in The Witcher Season 4 recast cast?

At the present time, the only cast member definitely being replaced in The Witcher season 4 is lead actor Henry Cavill. Cavill has played Geralt since the show began in 2019 and will play the titular Witcher in the show’s upcoming third season, which launches on Netflix in summer 2023. However, when season 4 launches it will do so with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt instead.

It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family, @LiamHemsworth!



Netflix has not announced any further departures from the show at this time. GameRevolution got in touch with Netflix and a representative confirmed to us that “there are no plans to change any casting for season 4 further than what was announced this weekend” — referring to the departure of Henry Cavill.

However, it is likely that The Witcher season 4’s release date won’t be until at least late 2024, so there may be additional cast changes at a later date — especially if Henry Cavill’s decision to leave was not just because he is returning to the role of Superman in movies. Fans will have to wait and see to find out if there are any additional changes among the cast.

Is Anya Chalotra Yennefer recast in The Witcher Season 4 cast?

At this present time, Anya Chalotra is still in the role of Yennefer for The Witcher season 4. Like Henry Cavill and Freya Allan (Ciri), Chalotra has been in the show since the first episode. Yennefer will next appear in The Witcher season 3 when that launches on Netflix in summer 2023.