You Season 4 on Netflix: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

The thirst for more You on Netflix has never been greater. While some details have been announced surrounding Season 4, there is also still plenty to discover. With that in mind, here’s what we know about the You Season 4 release date, who’s in the cast, what it will be about, and more.

You Season 4 will be split into two parts. Part 1 will debut on Netflix on February 10, 2023. Part 2 will premiere a month later, on March 10, 2023. With 10 episodes in total, it would make sense for the season to be divided equally into five episodes per part. Of course, Netflix has taken a different approach in the past. Stranger Things Season 4, for example, initially dropped six episodes, before releasing the final two a few weeks later.

Who is in the cast of You Season 4?

Image: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy

Lukas Gage as Adam

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate

Ed Speleers as Rhys

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe

Aidan Cheng as Simon

Niccy Lin as Sophie

Eve Austin as Gemma

Ozioma Whenu as Blessing

Dario Coates as Connie

Stephen Hagan as Malcolm

Ben Wiggins as Roald

Sean Pertwee as Vic

Brad Alexander as Edward

Alison Pargeter as Dawn

Adam James as Elliot

The You Season 4 cast sees Penn Badgley return to the leading role of Joe Goldberg, with Tati Gabrielle also back as Marienne Bellamy. Though she seemed to escape the clutches of the murderous stalker at the end of Season 3, it would seem her journey is not yet over. They are joined by a flurry of new faces, many of which we shouldn’t expect to make it to the final episodes of Season 4 still breathing.

What will happen in You Season 4?

Image: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Joe has taken on a new persona, now pretending to be a college professor called Jonathan Moore. While he ended Season 3 in Paris, the majority of Season 4 will take place in England’s capital, London. Showrunner Sera Gamble said (via Entertainment Weekly) that Joe is “great when he’s in an environment that’s not natural to him, that’s foreign to him,” so it will be interesting to see his take on this new country.

Badgley has also hinted that fans should go into You Season 4 expecting something slightly different to what they have already seen. He told Entertainment Tonight: “We’re using a different format… It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly.” Exactly how much has changed remains to be seen, but there will undoubtedly be a plethora of twists and turns along the way.