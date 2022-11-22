You Season 4 on Netflix: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

The thirst for more You on Netflix has never been greater. While some details have been announced surrounding Season 4, there is also still plenty to discover. With that in mind, here’s what we know about the You Season 4 release date, who’s in the cast, what it will be about, and more.
What’s the You Season 4 release date on Netflix?
You Season 4 will be split into two parts. Part 1 will debut on Netflix on February 10, 2023. Part 2 will premiere a month later, on March 10, 2023. With 10 episodes in total, it would make sense for the season to be divided equally into five episodes per part. Of course, Netflix has taken a different approach in the past. Stranger Things Season 4, for example, initially dropped six episodes, before releasing the final two a few weeks later.
Who is in the cast of You Season 4?
- Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg
- Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy
- Lukas Gage as Adam
- Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia
- Charlotte Ritchie as Kate
- Ed Speleers as Rhys
- Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe
- Aidan Cheng as Simon
- Niccy Lin as Sophie
- Eve Austin as Gemma
- Ozioma Whenu as Blessing
- Dario Coates as Connie
- Stephen Hagan as Malcolm
- Ben Wiggins as Roald
- Sean Pertwee as Vic
- Brad Alexander as Edward
- Alison Pargeter as Dawn
- Adam James as Elliot
The You Season 4 cast sees Penn Badgley return to the leading role of Joe Goldberg, with Tati Gabrielle also back as Marienne Bellamy. Though she seemed to escape the clutches of the murderous stalker at the end of Season 3, it would seem her journey is not yet over. They are joined by a flurry of new faces, many of which we shouldn’t expect to make it to the final episodes of Season 4 still breathing.
What will happen in You Season 4?
Joe has taken on a new persona, now pretending to be a college professor called Jonathan Moore. While he ended Season 3 in Paris, the majority of Season 4 will take place in England’s capital, London. Showrunner Sera Gamble said (via Entertainment Weekly) that Joe is “great when he’s in an environment that’s not natural to him, that’s foreign to him,” so it will be interesting to see his take on this new country.
Badgley has also hinted that fans should go into You Season 4 expecting something slightly different to what they have already seen. He told Entertainment Tonight: “We’re using a different format… It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly.” Exactly how much has changed remains to be seen, but there will undoubtedly be a plethora of twists and turns along the way.