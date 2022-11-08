The Blue Beetle movie is still due for a theatrical release in 2023 and the rumors continue to fly for the DC Comics film, with the latest involving an appearance by the Dark Knight himself. A Blue Beetle Batman cameo is possible. Is Batman in the Blue Beetle movie, and if so, is it Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, or someone new?

Is there a Blue Beetle movie Batman cameo planned?

It seems like the Blue Beetle movie will mention or pay reference to Batman in some way but will not actually feature him. On the other hand, the movie is not yet finished. An appearance by Batman would raise its profile considerably, so it is still possible.

The rumor was started by actor George Lopez, who plays uncle Rudy to Blue Beetle/Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) in the movie. Lopez appeared on a podcast and talked about how excited he was to be in Blue Beetle and how “big” it was for him to be in the DC universe. However, he also mentions that “I think Batman is in our movie.”

It’s certainly not without precedent. Michael Keaton was set to appear in the now-canceled Batgirl movie which, like Blue Beetle, was commissioned as an HBO Max movie. Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will appear as Batman in The Flash movie with Ezra Miller. Ben Affleck’s Batman/Bruce Wayne is confirmed to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The Flash and Aquaman will release in June and December 2023 respectively, on either side of Blue Beetle in August.

Nevertheless, it seems like a mistake on George Lopez’s part. Leakers Daniel Richtman and Big Screen Leaks/BSL firmly state that Batman will merely be referenced and won’t make an actual appearance.

He's not in it https://t.co/a4eKV83HFx — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) November 8, 2022

Blue Beetle opens theatrically on August 18, 2023, so fans will find out then whether or not Batman is in the movie. The next DC movie is Shazam: Fury of the Gods in March 2023, which is rumored to include a cameo by Wonder Woman.