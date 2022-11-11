The Batman Penguin Spinoff Series: Release Date Rumors, Cast, Plot

Following the success of Matt Reeves’ movie The Batman, a spinoff series about The Penguin was given the green-light at HBO Max. With production ramping up on the TV show, and filming set to begin in early 2023, what else do we know about the DC series? When will it be released, who is in the cast, and what will it be about?

When could The Penguin spinoff series be released?

Image: Jamie Hawkesworth/™ & © DC Comics

No official release date for the Penguin spinoff series has yet been set, but we do know that it will probably be at some point between 2023 and 2025. With filming slated to start in early 2023, and confirmation (via SuperHeroHype) from HBO Max’s head of originals, Sarah Aubrey, that the show will “come out in between the two movies,” we know that The Penguin will get to sit in the spotlight before the release of The Batman sequel. The Batman 2, however, is looking likely to take until 2025 at the very earliest before it hits the big screen.

Who is in the cast of the Batman spinoff series about The Penguin?

Pictured: Cristin Milioti on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 / Image: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin

Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone

Cristin Milioti was confirmed (via Deadline) to star as the female lead, Sofia Falcone, in The Penguin. She is the daughter of mob boss Carmine Falcone, and while it hasn’t yet been announced if John Turturro will reprise that role following his turn in The Batman, it would be strange not to see him show up. Some rumors also suggest we could see an appearance from The Batman’s Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz. For now, however, the only official cast members are Milioti, and of course, Colin Farrell as the titular villain.

What is the plot for the Batman spinoff series The Penguin?

Image: Jonathan Olley/™ & © DC Comics

When The Penguin was first announced, Farrell said that he “couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration” of his character, “as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin.” Though Oswald is clearly an established underground criminal in The Batman, it would appear that this spinoff series will focus more on the transformation of the man, into his aquatic bird namesake.

Bringing Sofia Falcone on board also adds another layer to proceedings. The reveal of her joining the ranks also came with the plot tease that she will serve as an adversary to Penguin, with the two fighting for control of Gotham City.