DC Animated Movies in 2023: Batman, Justice League, RWBY and more

The DC animated movies 2023 list for HBO Max already looks very exciting. There are multiple DC Comics movies coming in 2023, such as The Flash, Shazam 2, and Aquaman 2, but the HBO Max animated films are looking great too. These include new Batman animated movies and even a Justice League RWBY crossover. Here are all the DC cartoon films in 2023.

Full DC animated movies 2023 list

Legion of Super-Heroes — February 7, 2023

— February 7, 2023 Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham — TBC, likely May 2023

— TBC, likely May 2023 Justice League x RWBY: Superheroes and Huntsmen Part One — Spring 2023

— Spring 2023 Justice League: Warworld — TBC, likely August or late 2023

Legion of Super-Heroes movie release date, trailer, and details

The Legion of Super-Heroes movie will release on February 7, 2023, on home video and HBO Max. It is set in the current DC animated movie universe, or ‘Tomorrowverse,’ and introduces both Supergirl (Meg Donnelly) and the future Legion of Super-Heroes.

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham release date, images, and details

The next Batman movie The Doom That Came to Gotham will likely release in May 2023, based on the usual DC animated movie release schedule. It is a standalone movie based on the graphic novel by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. It is set in the 1920s and sees Batman (David Giuntoli) go up against Lovecraftian forces. Yes, really.

Your first look at the characters in #BatmanDoom pic.twitter.com/Y6UyxZUoAy — Warner Bros. (@WBHomeEnt) December 21, 2022

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One release date and details

IMAGE: Warner Bros/Rooster Teeth

The first part of the Justice League x RWBY movie series will release in Spring 2023 on digital, 4K, and Blu-ray. It is produced by Rooster Teeth, which makes the RWBY anime series, so appears outside the normal Warner Bros release schedule. It sees the Justice League travel to the world of Remnant to aid Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang before it is destroyed.

Justice League: Warworld release date

Justice League: Warworld will likely release in August 2023 or possibly late 2023, depending on the release of Justice League x RWBY. It is the next movie set in the Tomorrowverse continuity. There are no other details as of yet.