Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Cast: Is Michael Rooker Returning as Yondu?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Yondu death scene at the end of Vol 2 is one of the most heartbreaking moments in the MCU. With Marvel what it is, though, will fans get to see Michael Rooker return as Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 cast when the MCU movie releases in May?

Is Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 cast?

While Yondu (Michael Rooker) is dead in the MCU and will not come back to life in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, it is possible he might return in a flashback or other scene set prior to the events of Vol 2.

In one of the most memorable moments of the MCU, Yondu gave his life to save his surrogate son Peter (Chris Pratt) from dying at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Characters can come back in Marvel Comics, of course. For example, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) famously died in Avengers: Infinity War but is technically back in Vol 3. Nevertheless, director James Gunn has previously confirmed that Yondu will not return to life in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

However, that does not stop Michael Rooker from returning to play the character again. Following his death in Vol 2, Yondu has reappeared in both Marvel’s What If? animated series and the recent Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Both times he was played by Michael Rooker.

It is totally possible that James Gunn may choose to bring Yondu back in a fan-pleasing flashback or past sequence, perhaps one featuring young Peter Quill again. As Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 explores the origins of Rocket (Bradley Cooper), it’s possible the movie may loop in Yondu somehow too. As it is likely the last Marvel movie from James Gunn, the director may want to give Yondu at least a cameo somewhere.

Fans will have to wait and see when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 opens on May 5, 2023.