Marvel Eros: Will Harry Styles Return as Starfox in the MCU?

In 2021, the movie Eternals introduced the Marvel Eros character into the MCU, played by the singer and former One Direction member Harry Styles. It was a surprise reveal of the major Marvel Starfox character, also known as the brother of Thanos, in the Eternals post-credits scene — but is Harry Styles returning to the MCU?

Will Harry Styles as the Marvel Eros hero return?

At the present time, nothing has been announced about the return of Harry Styles to the MCU, but Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed in an interview with MTV in July 2022 that Eros would return. When asked directly about whether Harry Styles would come back soon, Feige says “yes” and that “the adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us.”

Pip the troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt) was, of course, the other notable Marvel character who appeared in the Eternals end credits scene along with Harry Styles’ Eros/Starfox. Of course, the big question is where and how Marvel’s Eros and Pip will return to the MCU. It won’t be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, as director James Gunn has confirmed, despite the similar space setting.

The most logical place for Harry Styles to come back is in Eternals 2. In his scene, he was impressed that other Eternals had defied the Celestial Arishem the Judge. He meets with Thena, Makkari, and Druig on their ship the Domo, and promises to help them find their friends — who were taken by Arishem as punishment.

However, while Eternals 2 was considered a given, the poor reaction to the movie may have pushed Marvel to cancel any plans for a sequel. Nevertheless, Starfox/Eros is a popular character and it would be unusual for Marvel to get as big a name as Harry Styles only to not bring him back for a future project. A Marvel Eros Disney Plus series seems likely, but for now, fans will have to wait and see.