Will Netflix Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega Join Marvel Phase 5 and the MCU?

Following her excellent turn as the titular Addams in Wednesday, Marvel fans are hoping to see Jenna Ortega join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the MCU Phase 5. However, is there already a Marvel Jenna Ortega character in the MCU? And if so, does this mean she won’t be able to join Marvel?

Will Jenna Ortega from Wednesday join the MCU in Marvel Phase 5?

The current rumor is that Jenna Ortega is set to join the MCU as White Tiger in the Daredevil: Born Again Disney Plus series. This is not confirmed or even finalized, but sources from Giant Freaking Robot report that the Wednesday star is “in talks” to appear as White Tiger a.k.a. Ava Ayala in the show. This should be taken with a pinch of salt until any announcements are made, however.

Is there a Marvel Jenna Ortega character in the MCU already?

Jenna Ortega has actually appeared in the MCU before, in a brief scene in 2013’s Iron Man 3 as the Vice President’s daughter.

This scene happens right before the President gets kidnapped by the fake War Machine/Iron Patriot. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jnr) and James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) contact Vice President Rodriguez (Miguel Ferrer) and try to warn him, but it is revealed that he is actually working for the ‘Mandarin.’ The audience discovers that his daughter (Ortega) is missing a leg. Rodriguez was presumably paid off with a promise to help her walk again.

Ortega’s appearance in Iron Man 3 is a very brief, non-speaking role when she was very young and almost unrecognizable as she is now. Consequently, there is no reason she cannot appear in the MCU again in a more substantial role. Older actors such as Gemma Chan and Michelle Yeoh have had multiple Marvel roles, so there’s every possibility Jenna Ortega could do so as White Tiger or any character in the MCU Phase 5.