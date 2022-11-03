Agatha Coven of Chaos Cast: Who Is in the Next MCU Show?

The Agatha Coven of Chaos cast is coming together, it seems. The next MCU show, previously known as House of Harkness, has had a few casting leaks and confirmations, so it looks like all the Agatha Coven of Chaos characters are in place for the proposed winter 2023 release date on Disney Plus. Here are all the Agatha Coven of Chaos actors confirmed at this time.

Who is in the Agatha Coven of Chaos cast?

Here is the confirmed and reported cast list for Agatha Coven of Chaos at this time:

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

as Agatha Harkness Emma Caulfield Ford as Sarah Proctor

as Sarah Proctor Joe Locke

Aubrey Plaza

Kathryn Hahn is, of course, the star of the show, and will pick up from her appearance as the lead (?) villain in the first Disney Plus Marvel show, WandaVision. Agatha hasn’t been seen in the MCU since the WandaVision finale saw her mind and her powers get wiped.

Emma Caulfield Ford is confirmed as returning as Sarah Proctor, a.k.a. Dottie Jones, the one other person from WandaVision to make the jump to the Agatha Harkness MCU show.

Aubrey Plaza was reported by Variety as having been cast in an undisclosed role.

Heartstopper star Joe Locke is reported by Deadline to be playing “a gay teen with a dark sense of humor,” which fans theorize is actually a grown-up Wiccan/Billy Maximoff. There is precedence for this in Marvel comics, as the boys get reincarnated in adult bodies, so it’s possible.

Beyond these confirmed actors, there are only rumors, with the most significant being Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). The Scarlet Witch was the one who took away Agatha’s powers and defeated her, and Wanda has only grown more powerful since then, causing devastation as the main villain in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Wanda’s present whereabouts are unknown, so she may turn up on Agatha’s show in some form.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos launches on Disney Plus in winter 2023.