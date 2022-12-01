Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock Debuts in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 got its first official trailer at 2022 Comic Con Experience in Brazil, and Marvel Studios wasted no time in bringing the teaser to fans online. Giving a glimpse of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and showcasing some of the action and hilarious antics the Guardians will be getting up to, it offered a sublime first look at what is sure to be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest 2023 releases.

First Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer released

There’s a lot happening in the first-look teaser for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so let’s break some of it down. We start things off with the group feeling a little lost, but hoping to find clarity in helping others once more. Drax’s lack of social awareness brings those efforts to a screeching halt, but it looks like more pressing and dangerous concerns are on the horizon. Hopefully, Will Poulter’s arrival to the MCU as the heroic Adam Warlock, also simply known as Warlock, will see the Guardians given a helping hand.

Rumors suggesting that High Evolutionary would be the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 seem to have been confirmed, if actor Chukwudi Iwuji’s costuming is anything to go by. It looks as though he may be the person responsible for the creation of Rocket, but will this be the raccoon’s final outing as part of the team? We see a flashback to his younger days; could that be his life flashing before his eyes? Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill is certainly emotional at one specific point in the teaser…

Image: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.

