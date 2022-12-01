Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Funko Pops Release Date Revealed, Here’s Where You Can Buy Them

The hype surrounding the next Marvel Cinematic Universe installment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is gradually growing. Funko Pop collectors had spotted some of the movie’s figure collection out in the wild early, but now, Funko has officially unveiled the lineup, which includes two versions of the Wasp, and a major villain reveal. Here’s who is included in the four figures soon to hit shelves.

When are the Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Funko Pops released?

Anticipate a universe of adventures with Ant-Man and family as they protect against evil and push themselves beyond what they believed possible. Add to your Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania collection today https://t.co/gxIkqoYhYj #Funko #FunkoPOP #Marvel pic.twitter.com/ywT6ZthlWz — Funko (@OriginalFunko) December 1, 2022

The official Funko Twitter account has listed the Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Funko Pop collection for release on January 27, 2023, available from GameStop. Other retailers will also likely be stocking the figures, but it appears as though GameStop has a deal with Funko for their initial run in the United States. Those in Europe, meanwhile, can sign up for notifications to purchase the collection directly from the Funko Europe store.

Our titular heroes are both available once more in Funko Pop form, with the Wasp getting a rare Chase version that sees the character unmasked. New MCU villains Kang and MODOK are also immortalized as part of the collection. MODOK hasn’t yet been seen in the MCU’s live action features, or even the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so fans will be more intrigued than ever to see him officially confirmed as part of the movie.

The third Ant-Man movie will see Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) attempt to get his life back on track, following the Avengers: Endgame time jump. Of course, things don’t go exactly to plan, and he, along with the usual cast of suspects, are pulled into the Quantum Realm. There, they find Kang the Conqueror, and a mysterious character played by Bill Murray. It’s sure to be a must-watch.

