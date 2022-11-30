Super Mario Bros Movie Anya Taylor-Joy Peach Reveal Divides Fans

The reveal of the Super Mario Bros movie Anya Taylor-Joy Peach voice arrived with the new official trailer and fans have a lot of opinions. Some are in love with the Mario movie Peach actor and the character’s design, but others have more mixed impressions of the Anya Taylor-Joy Peach voice. Here’s what the internet has been saying.

Mario movie Anya Taylor-Joy Peach voice is either ‘spot on’ or ‘phoning it in’

The fan reactions to Anya Taylor-Joy as the voice of Princess Peach in the Super Mario movie have been deeply divisive. Many love the new capable direction Illumination and Nintendo are going with for the character, showing Peach as a fighter and defender of the Mushroom Kingdom, who doesn’t just leave things up to Mario. Many like Anya Taylor-Joy as her voice too, despite some still disliking the casting of Chris Pratt as Mario.

Peach looks so amazing! And seeing power ups again is honestly a welcome edition! Also DONKEY KONG AND MARIO KART? Also Chris Wahoo is pretty good and I love Peach’s Voice Actress. A solid 100/100 Nintendo and Illuminations. pic.twitter.com/Eb1r5hLBPq — Junpei Animates (@JunpeiAnimates) November 29, 2022

How is it that all the others are nearly spot on, except for Mario? — Qasper Rocks (not a geologist) (@rocks_jasper) November 29, 2022

However, others have a generally positive reaction but are still concerned. Some love the actress but believe she’s not giving a good voiceover performance. Others are concerned that her voice doesn’t fit Peach, but accept this is a different version of the Nintendo character.

i LOVE anya taylor-joy, i really, truly do,

shes both stunning and an acting talent to be reckoned with



…but this is absolutely giving the "my nuance reads perfectly on camera but doesnt translate to mic" that 90% of actors who try voiceover work does — Prime™ aka Back Door of Umber Tor (@_PrimeDay) November 30, 2022

She sounds tough but still regal and sophisticated. I like. — FloridaFlamingoGirl (@LydiaSn81289886) November 30, 2022

There are others who just outright hate the voice of Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, however. Comments include saying that she is “phoning it in so hard.” Some people simply think that this voice doesn’t work for Princess Peach, and is “too mature” and not sweet enough. They suggest it would sound better for another Mario character, like Pauline.

anya taylor joy phoning it in so hard and the princess peach model looks so bad but everyone is still losing it over her… y’all just had these tweets in the draft and you’re too embarrassed not to post them — sorrel kerr-jung (@sorrelkj) November 30, 2022

This! She sounds more like Pauline than Peach. — ✨ Jessica ✨ (@ThunderCreati) November 30, 2022

Regardless, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Pratt, Jack Black, and the rest of the voice cast are here to stay, despite reactions being mixed ever since their initial announcement. Hopefully, it will all come together in the final movie and fan reactions won’t be so divided.

The Super Mario Bros movie releases on April 7, 2023.