Super Mario Movie Voice Cast Ranked From Bowser to Mario

The Super Mario Movie voice cast’s vocal performances have finally been revealed, with the first trailer for the upcoming film being debuted during this week’s Nintendo Direct. After months of speculation, viewers got to hear what Chris Pratt, Jack Black and co. brought to the table, and if their takes on the iconic Nintendo characters were similar to their video game adaptations.

The end result was a little all over the place, with some actors clearly taking their cues from the games, while others went in a much different direction. The end result can be seen in the trailer below:

With much discussion surrounding the new Mario Movie trailer and whether or not its voice cast has lived up to expectations, we’ve ranked each performance based on how accurate it is to the video games.