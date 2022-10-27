Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Plot and Spoilers Leak

A big Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania plot leak is possibly out on the internet, just days after the release of the Marvel movie’s explosive teaser trailer revealing Kang the Conqueror. There’s no way to verify these spoilers but these Ant-Man 3 leaks might ruin the movie for some if they prove to be true. Fair warning is given.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plot leak is possibly out there

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania leaks, if correct, detail many specific elements of the Marvel movie’s plotline — including the role of the villain MODOK, who is confirmed for the film but did not appear in the trailer. Bill Murray’s unnamed character is also given details.

For anyone who doesn’t mind being potentially spoiled, the full list of rumored plot details can be found on Reddit. All of them are from the Tales from the Mod queue and are totally unverified, so take them with a grain of salt, but if true there’s a lot of detail here.

According to the leak, MODOK stands for ‘Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing’ and is actually Darren Cross/Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll) from the first Ant-Man. Stoll was rumored to be in this movie but not necessarily as MODOK. MODOK is one of the major villains of the movie but he may be a one-and-done villain and may not be back for future Marvel movies.

Bill Murray’s character is supposedly named Krylar and the leaks state that he’s a Quantum Realm aristocrat of some sort who “had a fling” with Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne while she was stuck there.

Anyone who doesn’t mind being spoiled can check out the full thread, but fans won’t know how many of these plot details are accurate until Marvel releases more trailers — or the movie comes out. The leak includes details on the ending and the fate of Scott Lang’s Ant-Man, so be warned.