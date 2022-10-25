Will Ant-Man Die in Quantumania?

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer was released yesterday, giving Marvel fans their first proper look at the movie and its Thanos-level villain, Kang the Conqueror. However, fans are now concerned: does Ant-Man die in the movie? After three movies, not counting appearances in other MCU films, can Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang survive Quantumania?

Does Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man die in the next Marvel movie?

It is not currently known if Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) will die or not in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but there are worrying signs that suggest he might. For starters, there’s the presence of a major villain, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Marvel Studios has set up Kang as the Thanos of Phase 5 after his appearance in Loki season 1, and killing a hero like Ant-Man would solidify him as a true threat — like how Thanos killed Loki.

Quantumania also seems to position Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) as a possible replacement for him. Cassie gets her own Ant-Man suit in the trailer and Scott seems concerned his best days are behind him. Scott Lang actually died in the comics during the Avengers Disassembled storyline and Cassie becomes Stature in the Young Avengers, which is a movie Marvel seems to be building up to.

However, the question remains if Marvel would kill Scott Lang in his own movie, especially in a series as light-hearted and comedy-focused as the Ant-Man trilogy has been so far. Of all the characters to die in Marvel movies, none have been titular characters in their own movies — Iron Man, for example, didn’t die until Avengers Endgame. If Ant-Man is going to die in a Marvel movie, it seems more likely that it’ll be in the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty movie in 2025.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in the U.S. on February 17, 2023.